Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Research Coverage Started at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 160,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $2,246,522.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 604,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,103,367 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after buying an additional 4,730,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 1,007.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after buying an additional 3,861,302 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $54,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after buying an additional 1,281,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after buying an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

