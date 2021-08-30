Orion Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 30th (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Orion Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OHPAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 30th. Orion Acquisition had issued 36,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Orion Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Orion Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Orion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $149,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in Orion Acquisition by 28.9% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Orion Acquisition by 69.6% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 677,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 277,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $128,000.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

