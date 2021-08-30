Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,023 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $418.04. 46,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,981,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.69. The stock has a market cap of $394.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

