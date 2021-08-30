Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $13.90 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,865 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $116.17. 79,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,861. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.84. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

