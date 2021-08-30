Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $44.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 825,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $44,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $51.65. 561,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,798,958. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

