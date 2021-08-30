Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 2,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.15. The company has a market cap of $245.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total transaction of $5,215,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.