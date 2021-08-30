Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,386 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after buying an additional 250,250 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,034,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 92,348 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,590,000 after buying an additional 78,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,102,000.

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,437. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.13. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $129.59 and a 12 month high of $133.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

