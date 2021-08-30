Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media stock opened at $25.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.93. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at $942,735.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

