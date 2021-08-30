Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTLK opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $454.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 230.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 4,011,401 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 469,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 104.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 774,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $3,343,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 407.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 880,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 706,934 shares during the period. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

