PAC Global (PAC) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.92 or 0.01358922 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.