PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.73. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

