Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stake Lifted by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,779 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 1.8% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $458.81. 1,252,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,346. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $388.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $464.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

