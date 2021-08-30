Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Makes New Investment in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.14% of CareCloud as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CareCloud by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTBC opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.87. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

