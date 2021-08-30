Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Makes New Investment in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $1,435,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter worth $391,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $3,633,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

