Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXT shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Parex Resources to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of TSE PXT opened at C$18.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.10.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

