Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $120.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.95. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42 and a beta of 1.23. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,316 shares of company stock worth $8,345,710 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

