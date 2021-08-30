Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Update

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pathfinder Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ PBHC opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07. Pathfinder Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

