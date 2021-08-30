Patrick Ryan Langston Sells 10,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $137.99 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 383.31, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.92.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,777,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.