Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on September 16th

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Patterson-UTI Energy has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Patterson-UTI Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -4.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to earn ($1.14) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -7.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $7.92 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 427,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $10,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

