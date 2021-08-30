Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTON. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.81.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $104.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.29 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.45.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $4,289,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,485.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $3,188,879.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,194.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 764,084 shares of company stock worth $89,633,343 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

