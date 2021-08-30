PengolinCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $182,626.23 (PGO)

PengolinCoin (CURRENCY:PGO) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. One PengolinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. PengolinCoin has a total market cap of $182,626.23 and approximately $49,084.00 worth of PengolinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PengolinCoin has traded up 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 79.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

PengolinCoin Profile

PengolinCoin is a coin. PengolinCoin’s total supply is 27,242,846 coins. PengolinCoin’s official website is pengolincoin.s2ii.xyz . PengolinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PengolinC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PengolinCoin

