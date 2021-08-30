Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.23. Penn Virginia posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%.

PVAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.68. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

