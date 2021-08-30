PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

PMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PMT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 756,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.85.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 696.30%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,152.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 592,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 545,598 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 503,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,430.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,190,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

