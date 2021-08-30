Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Short Interest Update

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the July 29th total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Perrigo by 126.3% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of PRGO stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $40.46. 1,020,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,640. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $52.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.38.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

