Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,882,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 387,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,972,797. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.11. The company has a market cap of $262.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

