Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 5,082 shares.The stock last traded at $10.55 and had previously closed at $10.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $681.66 million and a PE ratio of 18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Pharming Group by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

