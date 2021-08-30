PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Short Interest Update

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the July 29th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days. Approximately 24.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Clay Thorp bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $9,861,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,486,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,682,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,373. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $155.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.