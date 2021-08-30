Philip Politziner Buys 3,000 Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Director Philip Politziner acquired 3,000 shares of Energy Focus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $10,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

EFOI opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.43. Energy Focus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.32). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 136.56% and a negative net margin of 36.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFOI. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the first quarter worth $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Focus by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 48,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Focus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

