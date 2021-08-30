Phore Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $11,287.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phore has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,834,955 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

