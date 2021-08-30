Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce sales of $175.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported sales of $149.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $657.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of PLAB opened at $14.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $893.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,130. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snow Capital Management LP increased its stake in Photronics by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 182,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Photronics by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Photronics by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 99,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Photronics by 76,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

