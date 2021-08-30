Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PHR. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.41. Phreesia has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $366,895.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,645 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 374,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 93,850 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 252,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

