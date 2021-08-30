Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Cut to Hold at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $2.40 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pilbara Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

PILBF stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33. Pilbara Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Pilbara Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium and tantalum properties of Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project located in the Pilbara region. The company was founded on January 10, 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

