Piper Sandler Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $280.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.15. The stock has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 52.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $59,835,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

