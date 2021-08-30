PIXEL (PXL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.18 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and $284.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,782.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.54 or 0.01315112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00370552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00320274 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

