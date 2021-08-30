PIXEL (PXL) Trading Down 21% Over Last Week

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 21% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $284.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,782.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.54 or 0.01315112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00370552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00320274 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002955 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

