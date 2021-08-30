Platform Technology Partners Invests $1.83 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $356.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.69. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.