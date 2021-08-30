Platform Technology Partners Purchases Shares of 77,078 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 2.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 618.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $52,766,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,847 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 84.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,740,000 after acquiring an additional 992,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 972.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 957,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,003,000 after acquiring an additional 868,056 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

NYSE APO opened at $58.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,478,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,679,171 shares of company stock valued at $157,299,850. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.