Platform Technology Partners Takes $2.20 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.77 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.59.

