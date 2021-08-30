PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 22,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 444,712 shares.The stock last traded at $5.39 and had previously closed at $5.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYPS. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $104,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $141,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter valued at $163,000. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

