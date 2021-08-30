PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Short Interest Up 42.9% in August

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:PMVC opened at $9.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

