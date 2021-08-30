Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,045,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 588,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Agenus by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Agenus by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Agenus by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of AGEN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.26. 5,584,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.60. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

