Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) CFO Sells $277,822.22 in Stock

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $277,822.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,822.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PRLD opened at $37.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.57. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $95.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.08.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after acquiring an additional 300,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,868,000 after acquiring an additional 644,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after acquiring an additional 258,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 178,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 702,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

