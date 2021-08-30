Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
PFBI opened at $18.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $271.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.81. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.30.
About Premier Financial Bancorp
