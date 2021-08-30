Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

PFBI opened at $18.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $271.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.81. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.30.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, safe deposit boxes, loans, debit and credit cards, mobile and online banking, digital wallet, business lending, and treasury management.

