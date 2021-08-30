Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Premier has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Premier to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $36.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75. Premier has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PINC. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

