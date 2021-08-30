Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Premier has a payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Get Premier alerts:

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.25. Premier has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Premier stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.