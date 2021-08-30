Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Progyny were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,644,000 after purchasing an additional 144,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progyny by 631.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Progyny by 14.9% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,346,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,929,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $44,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $3,291,750.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,532,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,419,074 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

