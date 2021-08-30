Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) Declares $0.06 Final Dividend

Propel Funeral Partners Limited (ASX:PFP) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Fraser Henderson bought 726,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.25 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of A$2,360,234.50 ($1,685,881.79).

Propel Funeral Partners Limited provides death care services in Australia and New Zealand. It is involved in the collection and transfer of the deceased; provision of mortuary services; arrangement and conducting a funeral; and cremation, burial, and memorialization activities. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and operated 130 properties comprising 72 owned and 58 leased, which included 31 cremation facilities and 9 cemeteries.

