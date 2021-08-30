ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $22.02

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.02 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 4406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCF National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

