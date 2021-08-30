ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 926.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

