ProVise Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 53,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.23. 6,425,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,150,872. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

